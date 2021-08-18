Gabrielle Union-Wade Flaunts Her Bangin’ 48-Year-Old Body On Her Family Vacation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Can someone please lead me to the gym Gabrielle Union-Wade is a member of? Because at 48-years-old, homegirl is crushing the game! The actress, author, entrepreneur, and super mom looked relaxed and extremely fit as she danced and twirled around on a lavish yacht in a two-piece bikini and a multicolored cover-up. Gabrielle appropriately captioned the post “Dancing to the beat of my own drum,” and obviously her drum beats very fast which enables her body to stay lean and toned. She looks absolutely amazing!

Gabrielle stepped on the acting scene in the 90’s and has been making moves ever since. While her acting roles have changed over the past years, her looks seem to remain the same. The Being Mary Jane alum apparently takes pride in her appearance, and she has built a lifestyle around making healthy choices. If you scroll on her Instagram page or take a peek at her stories, you can always catch her eating a nourishing snack (she also allows herself to indulge every now and then), drinking plenty of water, or engaging in an effective workout.

Gabrielle’s fit body is a result of her dedication. Even through the pandemic, she worked out diligently. In an interview with Women’s Health Magazine, she admitted that consistency works best for her. “If I don’t work out for two weeks, it’s like I’ve never done anything, ever,” stated Gabrielle.

If you are interested in starting a consistent fitness routine, Check out some of Gabrielle’s workouts on the FitOn App. I don’t know about you, but Gabrielle was the push I needed today!

