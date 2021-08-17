Diva’s Daily Dirt: Andre 3000 Lands Upcoming Role In Netflix

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Andre 3000 Lands Upcoming Role In Netflix

That’s right! Three Stacks is coming out of hiding for an upcoming Netflix movie White Noise directed by Oscar nominated director Noah Baumbach.

The movie is set to release in 2022 with a reported $80 million production budget. The movie also reportedly stars Star Wars actor Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The movie is being shot in Cleveland and serves as an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name. There are currently no further details about André 3000’s character quite yet.

RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia Confirms Pregnancy

RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia has confirmed that her and her boyfriend, former personal assistant, Jalyn are expecting their first child together!

Do remember her ex-husband Simon said a few months ago that he believed Falynn was pregnant. He has yet to respond to the latest on this. Congrats to Falynn and Jalyn.

