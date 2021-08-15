Cardi B Shows Off Her Adorable Baby Bump While Shopping In Fashionable Catsuit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rapper Cardi B is pregnant and glowing and ever since she revealed the big news of her growing family at the 2021 BET Awards in June, she’s no stranger to showing off her growing baby bump!

This weekend, the 28-year-old entertainer went on a shopping trip and was dressed to perfection in a fabulous outfit that retails for over $1,300. She wore an adorable, colorful $460 catsuit from Emilio Pucci and paired the look with $890 Miu Miu technical sandals. Of course, she topped the look off with her signature long claws and iced out Cardi B chain, while she wore her jet black hair in a long, bone straight bob that was parted down the middle and graced her shoulders.

But shopping isn’t the only place the rapper has been showing off her growing belly. Recently, Cardi B teamed up with singer Lizzo for their ‘Rumors” music video where the ladies were donned in all gold and channeled goddesses, similar to The Muses from the 90s Disney movie Hercules.

Cardi shared a few BTS looks on her Instagram page where she was dripped in a gold bra, gold earrings that were shaped like an eggplant, gold cuff bracelets, and a flowing white skirt. Here, she showed off her adorable baby bump that was decorated with gold chains while she sat on a throne and looked like the royalty she is. “ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE !!!” she captioned the photo, alluding to the recently released music video.

And speaking of her collaboration with Lizzo, Cardi B recently came to the singer’s defense after Lizzo shared a tearful and vulnerable message on Instagram Live, clapping back at the haters who had hateful comments to say about appearance in the music video. After retweeting a few messages of support, the Grammy-winning rapper wrote her own words of encouragement to Lizzo, tweeting, “when you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

We love to see women supporting women!

