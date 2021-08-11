Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested On Drugs + Weapons Charges

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested On Drugs + Weapons Charges

Looks like rapper Yella Beezy has found himself in handcuffs, again. The rapper reportedly has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The Dallas rapper shared a video on his IG story of him being stopped by the cops with the caption, “they stay fwm.” There wasn’t much of an altercation that we could see from the video however this is the ‘Headlock’ rapper’s second time being arrested in 6 months. Beezy was previously arrested on weapon charges and claimed it was a set up. We will keep you posted.

Monica Says She’s Working On A Country Album

Now we know Monica can sang sannng but are you here for her doing a country album?

The Grammy award winning R&B Diva recently revealed during an interview with Billboard that she is working on a country album.

Don’t worry, she’s still gearing up for the release of her next R&B album Trenches but admits that she’s already finding inspiration for her next project. If you are a true Monica fan, you’ve probably already heard about her upbringing in the South and her admiration for country legends Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. We all know Monica’s pen game and vocal range is crazy so will you be pressing play?

