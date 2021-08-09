Diva’s Daily Dirt: Legendary Musician, Chucky Thompson Passes Away

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Legendary Musician, Chucky Thompson Passes Away

We are so sorry to report that Hip Hop and R&B super producer Chucky Thompson has passed away. A native of Washington, DC, Thompson got his start by playing in Chuck Brown’s legendary Go-Go Band, The Soul Searchers, before landing a role as a member of the ‘Hitmen’—- a group of in-house producers at Bad Boy Entertainment.

During his Bad Boy tenure Thompson worked alongside superstars like Mary J Blige, Usher, TLC and so many others! Including ‘Big Poppa’ by the NOTORIOUS BIG, Craig Mack’s ‘Flava In Ya Ear,’ Total’s ‘Can’t You See’ and so many other of our favorite classic Hip Hop records.

Chucky Thompson, one of the most gifted musicians of our time, will never be forgotten, may he rest peacefully.

Lizzo Dropping New Music With Cardi B Friday

Last week Lizzo teased her first new single in two whole years! Now she’s telling her fans to get ready for a whole NEW LIZZO ERA!

The Grammy nominated singer hit up Cardi to drop her upcoming single, ‘Rumors,’ slated to drop Friday 8/13. No really she hit Cardi up via Facetime for all 11 Million of her followers to see:

So with that being said, get ready to jot down those captions because I’m sure Lizzo and Cardi B together on one track is going to be nothing but endless fire emojis.

