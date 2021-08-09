Andra Day Pops In Purple On The Cover Of Shape Magazine

“I had to adopt the way she approached everything: conflict, joy, life. I lost 40 pounds. I started smoking, drinking alcohol, and even cussing more. You feel emboldened yet ravaged after a role like that. But she made me feel that I’m braver than I thought I was. I can speak my mind and not be worried about the consequences because she did that.”

Despite dropping 40 pounds, Andra admitted she loves food but her relationship with food changed after she heard Jada Pinkett-Smith talk about food as substance.

“My overall philosophy about food is…that I love it. The other side of it is to eat balanced. Eat healthfully. Eat clean. Eat organic as much as you can. Try not to go too crazy when you’re eating Cheetos Flamin’ Hot. I heard Jada Pinkett Smith say in an interview one time that her mother raised her to look at food as pure sustenance. I was like, Damn. Nobody in my family taught me that.”

In other Andra news, the Grammy award winning singer turned actress revealed we can expect an album “soon.” She’s also gearing up to release a song with Wale and co-writing a script. Read the full interview, here.

