Unvaccinated Man Leaves A Heartbreaking Message While Passing From COVID, Vaccinated Wife Survives

25-year-old Brittany Wright of Atlanta is mourning the loss of her husband after he passed from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Braderick Wright, 28, did not get the vaccine after seeing various different conspiracy theories online, but his dying wish is that more people get the vaccine. He had asked doctors for a vaccine while in the hospital, but it was too late.

“That is his message: ‘Get the vaccine. Because I would hate for people to be like me,’” Brittany Wright said.

WSBTV reports that the couple both contracted coronavirus last month but doctors suggest Brittany survived due to having the first dose of the vaccine.

“He was deep into Tik Tok conspiracy theories and, for him, he just didn’t want to get (the shot),” Wright said. “He didn’t trust the government.” She is scheduled to get her second vaccine shot soon.

On Saturday, doctors told Brittany they needed to intubate her husband right before their last conversation. A few hours later, doctors called to tell Brittany that her husband’s heart stopped. Braderick did have pre preexisting conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

“My husband was really, really goofy. He had an understanding life is always an adventure,” she said. “We had trips planned, and now I don’t know what to do. He was literally the light of my world and that light is gone.”

The Wrights had been together for five years and just got married in December. The family set up a GoFundMe for funeral arrangements.

“I’m 25. And I mean, I never expected to be a widow at the age of 25,” Wright said. “I expected us to grow old together have kids, have grandchildren, and just live the life, you know. But sadly, here I am today, planning his funeral.”

