Monica Slays In Balenciaga At Kanye West’s Album Listening Event

Kanye West held his second “Donda” listening party in Atlanta on Friday night and fans and celebrities alike were in the building to get a glimpse of the rapper and hear his new album. Among those was singer Monica, who stepped up and stepped out – fashion-wise that is.

While many were fixated on whether or not Kanye would actually drop the album, we were fixated on Monica’s look, as the 40-year-old was arguable among the best dressed at the event. She wore an oversized pink white button-up shirt that she wore half unbuttoned, cut-off denim jean shorts, and over the knee, pointed toe hot pink boots, pairing the look with hot pink Balenciaga sunnies to match her boots and a black and floral print Balenciaga bag. She wore her long, dark wavy hair parted down the middle and was sure to give us every angle possible as she showed off this fire look on Instagram.

She then posted a few shots of herself posed up with her good friend, Kim Kardashian. “MO x KK,” she captioned the images.

And finally, the Grammy award winner posted another series of images, this time with a caption that reminds fans to keep that same energy all the time. “Keeping the same energy all the time, not just on the timeline !!! IYKYK!!!” she wrote.

The entire look was styled by celebrity stylist, @therealnoigjeremy, who also took to Instagram to show off his work. “BALENCIAGA BADDIES,” he captioned the photos of Mo and Kim K.

“ ain’t no one badder or better,” one fan wrote in Mo’s IG comments while others simply gassed her up with a plethora of heart-eye emojis.

The Balenciaga Knife Shark Over The Knee Boots that Monica typically retails for over $2,000 and can be found online. The hot pink Balenciaga Extreme BB0101S Cateye sunglasses typically retail for $350 and can be found online here. And although currently sold out, the floral Balenciaga crossbody bag typically retails for $950.

Beauties, are you feeling Monica’s Balenciaga look?

