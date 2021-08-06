LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s back to school time so that means it’s tax-free weekend in Ohio. Now through midnight on Sunday, August 8th. But that doesn’t mean you can go buy that Tesla and roll out tax-free, it ain’t that. But what it does mean is that you can buy clothes (children & adult sizes), school supplies, and instructional materials and save money!

There are a few rules/limits to this weekends saves but we’ve broken them down for you below:

Items of clothing priced at $75 or less qualify for tax-free

School supplies priced at $20 or less qualify for tax-free

Instructional material’s for school priced at $20 or less qualify for tax-free

You can buy as much as you want tax-free

Clothing is limited to items worn by humans. But this does include including shoes, diapers, formal and wedding clothes.

You are allowed to use store coupons & loyalty cards to get a deeper discount

Items that are ordered online, paid for and ship immediately during the tax-free weekend will qualify

Items put on layaway during the tax-free weekend or picked up during the tax-free weekend qualify

You will not be charged for shipping and handling if all of your items qualify for tax-free

For further details visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website here

It’s Tax Free Weekend in Ohio, Here’s the Details was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

