Yung Miami Gets Cheeky In A Sheer K Cavallrii Dress

Yung Miami is quite possibly one of the funniest, realest vibes you’ll come across in the industry. Between her off beat singing, country twang, and lives with her BFF’s, her Instagram is my favorite account to watch.

When I’m not laughing from her shenanigans, I’m drooling over her fashion choices. The 27-year-old rapper gave lewks on the gram, clad in an orange, yellow, and pink crocheted K Cavallrii mini dress, partnered with yellow Bottega Veneta sandals.

The first images shows her casually posing by an oversized mirror. In the next image, the rapper appears to be at a gas station, leaning against her car. In the last picture, Miss Miami gets cheeky by posing on her knees in the driver seat of the car. Up until that point, I’m not sure anyone could tell her dress was slightly sheer.

In her next Instagram post, Miami did her best rendition of a scene in Mean Girls, where Amanda Seyfried’s character Karen lies about being sick to avoid going out with her friends.

“I can’t go out. *cough cough* I’m sick,” she recited from bed, clad in a bonnet and bed clothes. In the next clip, she does a model walk across the room in her K Cavallrii dress, Bottega Veneta heels, and her Birkin bag.

Social media was made for women like Yung Miami because all of her posts are a complete mood! In any case, I’m obsessed with her K Cavallrii dress. Her dear friend and stylist keeps her laced in great designs. What do you think? Are you loving this sheer, crocheted number?

