Sandra “Pepa” Denton Hit With $676,000 Lien

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. David Sayah says that the Hip-Hop veteran also known as Pepa might be due monies from a lawsuit against Uber and hope her potential winnings settle an unpaid bill.

Sandra Denton, better known to many as Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa fame, has found herself the target of a lien after a plastic surgeon says Denton ditched paying a bill for services. The doctor filed the lien after Denton filed a lawsuit against Uber and is hoping that monies from the legal matter will settle the unpaid bill.

Radar Online exclusively reports that Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. David Sayah is demanding Denton pay $676,675 if she collects a judgment regarding the Uber suit. Dr. Sayah says he performed a number of implant and injection removals in 2019. In 2020, Denton sued Sayah for alleged negligence in connection to the surgical procedures. In Denton’s suit, she says Sayah botched a number of procedures in the rear end, this after she enlisted his services in 2018 after a car accident.

Because Denton’s suit is still open against Sayah, that might explain why the surgeon has gone unpaid.

