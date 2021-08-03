The Lo Down: 42 Duggs Cringy Birthday Post, Nelly’s Break-Up & More [VIDEO]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As always Lore’l is coming through with “The Lo Down,” and the latest headlines to make it in her report are sure to keep you well-versed on what’s going down in our culture.

This week the tea is hot! 42 Dugg has some folks giving him the side eye after an unusual birthday shoutout to his three-year-old son went viral. In a carousel post dedicated to his son, it was all good until one video where he was seen kissing the neck of his child was taken the wrong way.

The latest update from Da Baby who seems to be getting dropped left and right from just about every major festival tour left in 2021 due to his remarks during last months Rolling Loud performance in Miami, Florida.

The legendary Beyonce gains yet another honor to add to the collection. This time the accolade comes from Rolling Stone for ‘Best Video of All Time’ for Formation but not everyone is clapping for her. Our Lore’l has that story and more with #TheLoDown.

