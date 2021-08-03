Arts & Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Cash App To Break Down Cryptocurrency In Her “Bitcoin For Hotties” Financial Education Video Series

In the roughly 2-minute video, Megan Thee Stallion uses her signature hot girl swag to explain the in some ways simple but still at times very complicated world of cryptocurrency.

Megan Thee Stallion Explains Cryptocurrency In "Bitcoin For Hotties" Video

Source: Cash App / Megan Thee Stallion

Are you still confused about Bitcoin and the whole cryptocurrency wave? Don’t worry, Megan Thee Stallion is here to break it all down for you.

Back in June, the Houston Rapper teamed up with Cash App for her “Investment For Hotties” series, where she first announced she would help her loyal fans get in the stock market game by giving away $1 million worth of stock. Thee Stallion is back, but this time she is talking cryptocurrency and is breaking it all down in the next installment of her Cash App series, “Bitcoin For Hotties.”

In the roughly 2-minute video, Megan Thee Stallion uses her signature hot girl swag to explain the in some ways simple but still at times very complicated world of cryptocurrency, how it works, why it’s so popular, and how the value of the digital currency is determined.

This isn’t the first time the “Cash Sh*t” rapper has teamed up with Cash App when it comes to crypto. Back in December, during the height of the cryptocurrency craze, she teamed up with the company to give away a million bitcoin.

You can watch Thee Stallion talk crypto in the video below.

Photo: Cash App / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Cash App To Break Down Cryptocurrency In Her “Bitcoin For Hotties” Financial Education Video Series  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

