Savage X Fenty Features All-Black Motorcycle Club Caramel Curve In Their Latest Campaign

Rihanna was on target when she named her brand Savage X Fenty. Our serial entrepreneur and beauty mogul’s marketing approach to dominating all industries is completely savage – and we’re taking notes. The award-winning singer and icon just announced the latest campaign for her lingerie brand, and it features a few culture-pushing biker babes.

In a post to Rihanna’s Instagram page, she shared a short video of the Caramel Curves Motorcycle Club decked out in Savage lingerie.

“#savageXcaramelcurves Behind every Savage, there’s a story… and who more savage than my @caramelcurvesmc !!! We don’t just sell panties over here @savagexfenty, we represent the culture! ,” she wrote.

The curvy beauties also posted images to their page and gave a huge shoutout to Rihanna for providing them the opportunity.

“Meet the ladies of the #savagexcaramelcurves campaign. Keep your eyes on the road we WILDIN all summer. Make sure you follow @caramelcurvesmc @savagexfenty Thank you to each and every person involved in making this happen. We, the Caramel Curves MC are truly grateful for you guy choosing us. You all made this project so much fun. @badgalriri we love you thank you so much for this opportunity,” they wrote.

The all-Black women’s motorcycle crew comes straight out of Louisiana. Founded 16 years ago, the ladies have been serving fashionable looks as they ride through the streets of Nola. Their badass persona align perfectly with Rihanna’s. Through this campaign, she shows that sexy has no size or age limit. Diversity and inclusion at it’s finest!

