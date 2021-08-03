Contests
HomeContests

Win Tickets to see Lil Baby and Spending Cash from The WIZ!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Lil Baby & Lil Durk - The Back Outside Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

The WIZ is giving away tickets to The Back Outside Tour with Lil Baby & Lil Durk plus $250 spending cash for you because let’s be real, who can’t use some free cash?!  

All you have to do is click here to take this short music survey!  Tell us about the music on 101.1 The WIZ and take our music survey for your chance to qualify!!!! 

CLICK HERE

 

TRENDING STORIES:

 

 

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!
2 photos
cash , money , Win

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Balance Beam Biles Wins Her 7th Olympic Medal

 2 hours ago
08.03.21

Blue Ivy And Amaiyah Robinson Shine In Throwback…

 21 hours ago
08.02.21
10 items

DaFunds Low: DaBaby’s Latest Apology Gets Dragged For…

 23 hours ago
08.03.21

Dolly Parton Used Her Whitney Houston Royalties To…

 23 hours ago
08.03.21
Photos
Close