A man was found shot behind a bar in Forest Park. We have got to stop this violence in our city.

He appears to be shot twice was found on the road behind Sydni’s Saloon off Kemper Meadow Lane and Pellston Court about 2 a.m., said Forest Park Lt. Adam Pape.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a patron of Sydni’s Saloon spotted the man’s body behind the bar.

The victim’s name has not been released. (Fox19)

Cincinnati: Man Found Dead Behind A Bar In Forest Park was originally published on rnbcincy.com

