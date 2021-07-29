Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Man Found Dead Behind A Bar In Forest Park

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

A man was found shot behind a bar in Forest Park. We have got to stop this violence in our city.

He appears to be shot twice was found on the road behind Sydni’s Saloon off Kemper Meadow Lane and Pellston Court about 2 a.m., said Forest Park Lt. Adam Pape.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a patron of Sydni’s Saloon spotted the man’s body behind the bar.

The victim’s name has not been released. (Fox19)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Man Found Dead Behind A Bar In Forest Park  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Revlon And…
 20 hours ago
07.28.21
BoohooMAN Drops DaBaby After His Hateful And Ignorant…
 23 hours ago
07.28.21
Karen Derricos Constantly Praises Her Body With Powerful…
 1 day ago
07.28.21
10 items
Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her…
 1 day ago
07.28.21
Photos
Close