BoohooMAN Drops DaBaby After His Hateful And Ignorant Comments Go Viral

Whew, da ignorance!

After the extremely alarming, unnecessary, ill-informed comments made by DaBaby during his Rolling Out Miami set, the rapper, who often lacks accountability, has been dropped from his BoohooMAN campaign.

Rightfully so.

While I don’t care to rehash the rapper’s original comments in this post, let’s just say he spewed hateful thoughts against the LGTBQ+ community while stigmatizing people with STI’s, HIV and AIDS. With a history of dangerous and unapologetic behavior, his most recent comments may have finally put a few nails in the coffin of his career.

In a post to the BoohooMAN’s social media accounts, they wrote:

“boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby.

Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe.

We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form.”

DaBaby responded with a post that read, “ NO WEAPON FORMED

This how I bob n weave anything sent to destroy me.

Check my resume and sit back.

#MySoulAintForSale”

Committed to his ignorance, DaBaby took little to no responsibility for the comments he made and the people he hurt. Although he apologized to the people suffering from HIV/AIDS, he so boldly told the LGBTQ+ community that they could sit and wait for their apology because it isn’t coming.

BoohooMAN’s decision to drop DaBaby is the first step in him finally being held accountable for his actions. In March of 2020 he viciously punched a female fan and later issued an apology. In November of 2019, DaBaby allegedly threatened and attacked a driver who was hired to drive him and his friends to a hotel. Let’s not forget 2018, when he shot and killed a 19-year-old in a North Carolina Walmart claiming self-defense. While the charges were eventually dropped, it makes me wonder why DaBaby is seemingly always defending himself against the people in these allegations.

The Cleveland, OH rapper has a long history of violence. If he were held accountable for his previous actions, perhaps he wouldn’t have been given the platform to make those disparaging comments. In the coming days, I hope more people speak out against the rapper and his behavior. This man is a walking hate crime waiting to happen and he won’t learn a thing until he is held accountable or put behind bars.

