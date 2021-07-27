LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A project that was meant to honor one of the biggest superstars in the NBA today was ruined.

The Akron mural that promoted ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ and featured LeBron James on one of the city’s properties was vandalized on July 26.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to Akron police, suspect(s) used spray paint to write “LaFlop” across the mural, which is on a West Market St. business, and also a clown nose on the former Cleveland Cavalier’s face.

The local artist behind the mural, Chardae Slater, took to her Instagram account to speak on what happened to the project, which also includes James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ co-stars, who are also Looney Tunes characters.

Here is a look at the ‘Space Jam’ mural before it was damaged:

As for the incident, Slater tried to request video to see who did it, but “an employee said the camera wasn’t working” according to Akron Police.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of MEGAN JELINGER and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Video and Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram

OHIO: Akron Mural Honoring LeBron James Vandalized was originally published on wzakcleveland.com