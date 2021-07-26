Jim Jones, Dyce Payso & Shoota “Hip Hop,” Khalid “New Normal” & More | Daily Visuals 7.26.21

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On the low Jim Jones has been on his grizzly as of late dropping new visuals and guest features on the regular for the past few weeks, and over the weekend the Dip Set Capo has continued to put that work in for the streets.

In his latest Dyce Payso and Shoota assisted visuals to “Hip Hop,” Jim Jones holds court at The Rucker with his crew in tow before hitting the block to pour out some bubbly for his fallen soldiers.

On the R&B tip, Khalid returns to the game with a new clip in “New Normal” where the heartbroken artist wanders his technically advanced apartment and sings into the walls. That’s one way to do it.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Boosie Badazz, Vado and more.

JIM JONES, DYCE PAYSO & SHOOTA – “HIP HOP”

KHALID – “NEW NORMAL”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “THROWIN’ SALT”

VADO – “1 OF 1”

42 DUGG – “TURNEST N***** IN THE CITY”

SHEFF G FT. POLO G – “ON GO”

ROME STREETZ – “BIBLE OR RIFLE”

