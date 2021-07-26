Cincinnati: Brent Spence Bridge Has New Traffic Patterns

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Brent Spence Bridge has new traffic patterns that you have to watch out for.

Via Fox19

The far left lane on I-71/75 northbound is open for drivers to access I-75 northbound in Ohio.

The far right lane on I-71/75 northbound is open for drivers to reach I-71 northbound in Ohio.

The two center lanes are CLOSED.

Changing lanes on the bridge is not possible. If you are in the left lane, you will proceed to I-75; if you are in the right lane, you will go onto I-71.

