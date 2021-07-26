Cincinnati: Brent Spence Bridge Has New Traffic Patterns

CLOSE
The Brent Spence Bridge has new traffic patterns that you have to watch out for.
Via Fox19
- The far left lane on I-71/75 northbound is open for drivers to access I-75 northbound in Ohio.
- The far right lane on I-71/75 northbound is open for drivers to reach I-71 northbound in Ohio.
- The two center lanes are CLOSED.
- Changing lanes on the bridge is not possible. If you are in the left lane, you will proceed to I-75; if you are in the right lane, you will go onto I-71.
