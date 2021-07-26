LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Pelosi Appoints Rogue Republican to January 6 Commission

What You Need To Know:

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the appointment of another Republican to the bipartisan select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

2. Just Ahead of R.Kelly Trial, New Allegations

What You Need To Know:

As R. Kelly’s lawyers prepare for an upcoming trial, new federal documents accuse the singer of molesting young boys.

3. Coronavirus Update: All 50 States Report Rising Covid Cases, Prompting Possible Change in Mask Recommendations

What We Need To Know:

State and health officials continue to warn Americans that the pandemic rages on as the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 spreads nationwide.

4. Officer Caught Planting Drugs At Traffic Stop

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, a Black man from Racine, Wisconsin caught a White officer on video as he attempted to plant drugs in his car’s backseat.

5. Olympian Jordan Chiles Flipping for Gold

What You Need To Know:

Many Olympics watchers may have seen Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles for the very first time over the weekend. But this was not the world introduction the young woman had in mind.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 26, 2021: Pelosi Appoints Rogue Republican — New R. Kelly Allegations — Rising Covid Cases

