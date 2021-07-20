Diva’s Daily Dirt: Aaliyah’s Uncle Speaks On Normani/Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Aaliyah’s Uncle Speaks On Normani/Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’

It’s no secret that Normani shook up the internet last week with her new single and video for ‘Wild Side’ featuring Cardi B. The song has an undeniable 90s R&B vibe to it and rumor has it, a sample of Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million.’ Many Aaliyah fans were confused as to how a sample was approved without the late singer’s music not even being available on streaming platforms.

Aaliyah’s uncle and manager, Barry Hankerson told TMZ he believes Normani was inspired by Aaliyah’s music but added that he believes it would have been more honorable had the singer have gotten permission to use the sample beforehand.

Normani’s team says contrary to popular belief, there is no Aaliyah sample being used on ‘Wild Side.’

Peep The List of the Highest Paid Rappers of 2020

Want to know where your favorite rap artist ranks when it comes to getting to the bag? Billboard just released its highest-paid musicians of 2020. In a year with little touring, most sales came from streaming with Hip Hop/ R&B acts dominating a third of the 40 artists on the list.

Post Malone comes in as the top rapper bringing in $23.2 million with Drake coming in after him having earned $14.2 million. Drake remains the overall most streamed act with almost 8 Billion streams. For the first time, NBA Youngboy also takes a top spot on the list coming in at No.9. He earned $10 million in combined royalties including over 1.4 billion in video streams.

Lil Baby rounds out the top 10 earning $11.7 million with his streaming figures mostly contributing to the sales thanks to his chart topping debut album, My Turn.

