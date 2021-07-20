LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to RE/MAX’s June national housing report, Cincinnati’s tri-state area is the hottest selling real estate market in the U.S. Houses in the area are selling so fast that the average time a house is on the market is just over a week at nine days! Just for a little context to understand how crazy this is, the national average for June was 24 days.

In addition to homes selling fast in Cincinnati, the median home price in the Cincinnati area went up by 18.5% in the last year. Rental prices have also been going up in the area with the median landing at $1,200 which is also a 17.1% increase from June of 2020. “Looking forward, rents aren’t expected to slow unless we see a fundamental shift in the number of homes for sale and for rent,” said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale.

If you’re looking into entering the housing market (rental or selling) bring a bit of patience along with your check because it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Cincinnati Has the Hottest Real Estate Market in the U.S. was originally published on rnbcincy.com