Usher Kicks of Vegas Residency To Sold Out Crowd

Usher’s Confessions tour was my first big concert as a kid. If you’ve ever seen him perform then you totally understand why it was a sold-out crowd!! I”m so excited to see some of my favorite artists getting an outlet to perform amazing music!
Usher started his Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, July 17 with a sold-out show. Usher performed his iconic hits such as “My Way,” “Confessions,” and “U Don’t Have To Call” for over 4,000 fans. After his ninety-minute set came to an end Usher told the crowd, “This feels so good that I don’t want to close the curtain.” You can catch Usher’s residency until January 1st, 2022.
