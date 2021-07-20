Usher Kicks of Vegas Residency To Sold Out Crowd

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Usher’s Confessions tour was my first big concert as a kid. If you’ve ever seen him perform then you totally understand why it was a sold-out crowd!! I”m so excited to see some of my favorite artists getting an outlet to perform amazing music!

Usher started his Las Vegas residency at ​​the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, July 17 with a sold-out show. Usher performed his iconic hits such as “My Way,” “Confessions,” and “U Don’t Have To Call” for over 4,000 fans. After his ninety-minute set came to an end Usher told the crowd, “This feels so good that I don’t want to close the curtain.” You can catch Usher’s residency until January 1st, 2022.

