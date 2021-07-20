News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Usher Kicks of Vegas Residency To Sold Out Crowd

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Usher

Source: Getty / Getty

Usher’s Confessions tour was my first big concert as a kid. If you’ve ever seen him perform then you totally understand why it was a sold-out crowd!! I”m so excited to see some of my favorite artists getting an outlet to perform amazing music!

 

Usher started his Las Vegas residency at ​​the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, July 17 with a sold-out show. Usher performed his iconic hits such as “My Way,” “Confessions,” and “U Don’t Have To Call” for over 4,000 fans. After his ninety-minute set came to an end Usher told the crowd, “This feels so good that I don’t want to close the curtain.” You can catch Usher’s residency until January 1st, 2022.

Read more here source

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Kanye West on Kimmel
Kanye Is Taking DONDA to Miami
 1 hour ago
07.20.21
From Trayvon Martin To Naomi Osaka: Megyn Kelly’s…
 17 hours ago
07.19.21
Willow Smith Makes A Powerful Statement By Shaving…
 19 hours ago
07.19.21
Sports Illustrated Feature Megan Thee Stallion As The…
 23 hours ago
07.19.21
Photos
Close