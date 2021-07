LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Migos at Birthday Bash ATL 25 was more than a treat. The dynamic trio performed some of the old and some of the new, but nothing but the hits! Check out the full performance below…

MIGOS at Birthday Bash ATL 25 FULL PERFORMANCE was originally published on hotspotatl.com

