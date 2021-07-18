Tami Roman Gives Us Hair Envy In Platinum Blonde Shoulder Length Bob

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Although Tami Roman is known for switching up her hairstyles often, this time, she’s giving up major hair envy! The Basketball Wives star recently took to Instagram to debut her new, platinum blonde bob and it’s everything and more. She wore her newly styled shoulder-length hair loosely curled and parted over to one side. In the photo posted to her page, she wore a black, sequined top with just enough makeup to make her hazel eyes pop. “Show yo momma that she made a pro…,” she captioned the photo.

In typical Instagram fashion, fans and friends of the reality star took to the comment section to gas the new look up. Rapper Trina left a plethora of heart-eye emojis under Tami’s photo while fellow reality star Cynthia Bailey simply left a red heart to shows her admiration.

The new look comes after Tami had a serious hair emergency back in 2019 when she had a hair color mishap that caused a scalp infection and led to her tresses falling out. On a 2019 episode of Personal Injury Court, the now 51-year-old opened up to Judge Gino Brogdon about the incident, saying“Oh chile [sic], let me tell you. I’ve dyed my hair most of my life because I greyed early. So, I went to my stylist and I said, ‘I want you to take my hair to platinum blonde,’ and he said, ‘You know, it’s going to be difficult.’ And I said, ‘I still want it.’ And, six weeks later, all the hair fell out. I wanted what I wanted and now I’m bald.”

Although she lost most of her hair from the color change, she still looked amazing with her platinum-blonde mini-afro, a look she debuted in September 2019.

After the hair color mishap, the Bonnet Chronicles Queen began rocking beautiful short ‘dos in 2020, like this classic look she posted in April of last year.

We’ve also gotten to see more of Tami’s natural locs following the hair color incident, like when she posted this picture earlier this year showing off the growth her hair has made since her big chop in 2019. “2 yrs after the big chop & keeping it braided under my units, I went to @hollywood2houstonsalon to get this curly look,” she captioned the photo before thanking her stylist in the caption.

No matter what style she rocks, Tami’s hair always looks good!

