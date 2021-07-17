Get The Deets On Regina King’s Sleek Cannes Festival Hair From Celeb Stylist Lacy Redway

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beauties, if you’re looking for a new look to slay this summer, look no further than Regina King’s stunning ppearance at this weekend’s Cannes Film Festival! The Oscar-winning actress stepped up and stepped out, stopping everyone in their tracks with her unbelievable beauty… and we’ve got all the deets on her gorgeous look!

Regina was the optime of class and style as she graced the grey carpet at the 27th annual AmfAR Gala wearing a custom dress by Schiaparelli Haute Couture. According to an Instagram post by the fashion house, the gorgeous gown was designed by Daniel Roseberry and featured a black bugle beads bustier and a black silk peau de soie grand volume skirt with a stole in black and white peau de soie.

The Oscar-winning actress’ look was complete with a super sleek, braided robe bun that was styled by celeb hairstylist, Lacy Redway. When creating the hairstyle, Redway knew she needed a look to compliment her couture gown and take her entire look to the next level. “Hydration was my crucial ingredient here,” Redway said of the style. “I knew I wanted to put Regina’s hair up because of the scale of her Schiaparelli dress and give a couture feel to her bun.”

The best part of Redway’s creation is that it was achieved using products that you can find at your local drugstore or Target – all under $20 – making it super simple to recreate for your own glamourous night out. Redway continued, “I started with Nexxus Weightless Style Prep & Protect Leave-In Hair Spray ($9.99 Target/Target.com) because hydration was a key step for me here. I knew I wanted to sleek her hair lock in the moisture. First I added Nexxus Curl Define Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner ($14.99 Target/Target.com), rich in silk protein which has specific benefits to her curl pattern. Then I followed up with TRESemmé Curl Hydrate Curl Cream ($5.99 Target/Target.com) right before brushing her hair up with gel.”

She added, “after her hair was brushed up, I secured it with an elastic before creating her textured couture rope bun. The finishing touches are always key when I’m sending my clients off to the red carpet. A little more hydration after the gel with TRESemmé Flawless Curls Hydrating Hair Oil ($5.99 Target/Target.com) and flyaways handled by TRESemmé TRES Two Extra Hold Hair Spray ($7.69 Target/Target.com).”

Beauties, will you be recreating this look this summer?

