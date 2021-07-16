All The Designers Normani Wore In Her Sizzling Hot ‘Wild Side’ Video

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The highly anticipated visuals for Normani’s “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B, dropped yesterday and the looks are sizzling! Normani took us on a style ride with her many changes. Each fly look had us eagerly anticipating the next, and of course she didn’t disappoint.

The video opens with Normani giving us an enticing view of her derriere. She strikes fierce poses for the video camera covered in black cut-out, paneled knit bodysuit featuring matching gloves, black thigh-high stockings, and black shoes by Isa Boulder.

In another scene, Normani seductively danced around in a burgundy mesh bodysuit clad over a matching velvet bralette, paired with a matching wrap skirt to bring the custom look by Rey Ortiz look to life.

And just when you thought Normani was done serving looks, she shot through the roof (literally) and appeared in a custom leather crop jacket and loose-fitting pants – both designed by Baba Jagne, with a matching corset designed by Bryan Hearns.

Other snazzy looks worn by Normani are a leopard sleeveless dress with matching platform boots by Harry Halim Paris, and an exclusive leopard hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery. Normani also made plastic look like couture in a see-through halter top and matching bottoms by TLZ L’Femme. She topped all of these snazzy looks off with a custom crystal look, that only covered her private areas, by Laurel DeWitt. The look was absolutely art, and her body did it much justice!

Cardi’s appearance in the video was fabulous as usual. God exclusively designed her look because you know our girl was in her birthday suit. Ain’t no shame in Cardi’s game, and we absolutely admire that about her!

All of Normani looks were styled by Kollin Carter. To get a dose of the fashion mania, check the video out here.

