Cincinnati: Over-The-Rhine Gas Station Cutting Its Hours Due To Safety Concerns

An Over the Rhine has changed its hours due to safety concerns…

Formerly open 24 hours/day, the gas station will now close nightly at 9 p.m.

Chris Zimmerman is COO of Gilligan Company, which owns the Shell location as well as 108 others across the region.

“We’ve literally run out of options other than closing the store when it gets dark,” he said.

