Surprise! DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Pregnant But Everyone Already Knew

Congrats to DaniLeigh! After a break from social media and photos of her pregnant belly surfaced she has officially shared that she has a little one on the way! Posting a photo collage by a waterfall in the Dominican Republic on Instagram with her caption reading, “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Unlike Beyoncé or Cardi B‘s big pregnancy reveals, DaniLeigh’s wasn’t giving the same shock factor. Below are some of the unsurprising reactions to this announcement:
Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up
Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up
1.
1 of 15
Dani Leigh and DaBaby broke up 😂 I thought yellow bone is what he want boo? pic.twitter.com/1zNKnz3OJ9— souled out✨ (@JasSimmonsTV) February 7, 2021
2.
2 of 15
DaniLeigh just lost the blackest thing about her IM- 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/k8LGwDB31n— Young Mudblood (@Puff_Iya) February 7, 2021
3.
3 of 15
DaniLeigh: Yellow bone that’s what he wants— ask Heaven who the 5 Star Bitch is... (@RealisticViews) February 7, 2021
In actuality: pic.twitter.com/x4AOt0IaeS
4.
4 of 15
“ DaniLeigh and Dababy are officially broken up “— A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) February 7, 2021
Everybody : pic.twitter.com/O33Wb5A6aa
5.
5 of 15
Danileigh did all that yelling abt Dababy wanting a yellow bone for him to leave her 2 weeks later https://t.co/73sQqQR8oy— Kenny G ❄️ (@DaRealKhefner) February 7, 2021
6.6 of 15
7.
7 of 15
Dani Leigh just showed why it’s important to keep ya relationship private 🤣❤️— C.Marie 💗 (@LulBit_ME) February 7, 2021
8.
8 of 15
Da Baby broke up with Dani Leigh a week before Valentine’s Day 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— SplashyStackssTV (@Splashystackss) February 7, 2021
9.
9 of 15
dani leigh goes out sad every week atp— TheAshleiChang (@the_ashleichang) February 7, 2021
10.
10 of 15
still dying at how Dani Leigh bought DaBaby TWO cars for his birthday and he got her a walmart cake for hers LMAOOOOOO— elysian ☁️✨ (@amirijeansss) February 7, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Someone tell Dani Leigh she’s been single for a while now. That may help her heal faster.— the real slim shady (@KiyoshaJ) February 7, 2021
12.12 of 15
13.
13 of 15
Danileigh made that awful song just to end up single LMAOJJDJDJDJNS— realmumbo (@Realmumbo202) February 7, 2021
14.
14 of 15
Dani Leigh’s next song should be titled “High Yellow Heartbreak”.— Vee (@poisoni_vee) February 7, 2021
15.
15 of 15
(Dani Leigh) let me hear that song again 🐥 pic.twitter.com/FfnVGSf1oz— 💋❤️Chantel (@xoxo_jameer) February 7, 2021
The Latest:
- Win $250 in Cash from The WIZ!
- LeBron James: ‘I’m Nobody Without The Support Of My Queen Savannah’
- Surprise! DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Pregnant But Everyone Already Knew
- Liz Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympic Games To Focus On Her Mental Health
- Jason Sudeikis Shows Support For Black English Soccer Players At “Ted Lasso” Premiere With Statement Sweatshirt
- Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection
- Health Is Wealth: Experts Discuss Fibroids And Why They’re So Prevalent In The Black Community
- #RHOA Is Expecting A ‘Chaotic’ Casting Shift! Rumors: Sheree’s Back But Porsha’s ‘Considering’ Quitting, Marlo Might Get A Peach
- Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty arrested during voting-rights march in Washington
- Safaree Makes Allegations Against Erica Mena Damaging His Property
Surprise! DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Pregnant But Everyone Already Knew was originally published on kysdc.com