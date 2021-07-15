Cincinnati: Shooting In Westwood Leaves A 20 Year Old Injured

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A 20-year-old was shot in Westwood but while he was being driven to the hospital the vehicle crashed on Queen City. We have got to put these guns down!!!

First responders arrived to get the victim, a 20-year-old man with serious injuries, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Harrison Avenue around 7:25 p.m., according to CPD. The Victim has life-threatening injuries… No other details at this time

