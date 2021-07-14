Feature Story
Hot Spot: The BeyHive Calls To Boycott The Emmys & T-Pain Rants About Originality In Music [WATCH]

The Emmy nominations dropped yesterday and it was a loaded list! Disney led the pack with 146 nominations, HBO with 130 nominations, and Netflix with 139 nominations.  Oprah was nominated for her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry but Beyonce’ was not.  The BeyHive called a boycott of the show because she submitted the visual for 12 different categories and didn’t get nominated for any.

T-Pain is also complaining about the lack of creativity and originality in the industry. He went off about rap names with “Lil” and “Baby” and says he’s tired of seeing the same thing.  Hear these stories and more in The Hot Spot.

Clips of T-Pain hit social media in the promotion of Netflix’s newest eight-part documentary, “This Is Pop” saying that Usher is the reason he went into a four-year depression. The singer remembered when they were on a first-class flight to the 2013 BET Awards when he pulled him aside to say that he ruined music with auto-tune.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/LoggingInIsBad/status/1407096491534082049 “Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said in the video. “I really respect Usher. And he was like, ‘Man. I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f**ked up music.'”  T-Pain shared. “I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it,'” T-Pain said. “I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Social media of course had to share their opinions on this situation. Check out the best responses below. SEE: T-Pain Says He Became Depressed After Usher Told Him He "F**ked Up Music" HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: The BeyHive Calls To Boycott The Emmys & T-Pain Rants About Originality In Music [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close