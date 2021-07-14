MTV’s ‘Cribs’ Returns Next Month With Big Sean, Martha Stewart, Rick Ross & More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

MTV’s Cribs returns next month 21 years after its’ premiere in 2000. The ViacomeCBS network has plans of relaunching the series for an all new original run.

Cribs had a great run in the early 2000s with over 100 episodes across 20 seasons. It ran on MTV’s primary network for years, and eventually rebooted in 2010 with additional spinoffs on CMT. Most recently, the series saw a bit of success as as short-form series on Snapchat and as a global format out of the UK.

Bring on the nostalgia as the series creator Nina L. Diaz, who now serves as President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group, continues the seminal series under her division.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celeb-reality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group to Deadline in an exclusive interview. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

The show welcomes viewers into the homes of their favorite celebrities for at our and sneak peek into their lives and lifestyles. The latest US iteration will include stars Martha Stewart, Big Sean, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, JoJo Siwa, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Snooki, Tinashe and Rick Ross.

As much original content as creators work to release, the reboots of the 90’s and 2000’s provides television fanatics with the nostalgia they crave. Cribs is one of the many classic shows to return to the ViacomCBS network. The Real World, Behind The Music, Ink Master and Dating Naked have all received reboots as well.

Cribs will air on ViacomCBS on August 11 at 9:30pm ET with brand new 30-minute episodes.

