It’s Cincinnati Burger Week, Here’s Where to Dine for Only $6!

Cheeseburger with tomatoes, onion and lettuce

Source: Hendey, Magdalena / Getty

Cincinnati has a Burger Week is back!  And several restaurants around Cincy are offering their delicious burgers for only $6!  Burger Week will go on now through July 18th at participating restaurants around town and is being sponsored by the Ohio Beef Council.

There are 100 local restaurants participating in the metro include so you’ll definitely find a few to check out close to home!  To find your favorite visit https://www.cincinnatiburgerweek.com

Burger lovers are encouraged to download the Burger Week Passport.  And if you get three or more passport stamps this week, you will be entered to win an “Ultimate Grill Out” gift card valued at $250.  Download your passport and get more information here. 

