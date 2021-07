LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B and Offset went all in over the weekend for their daughter, Kulture’s third birthday party. The “Up” singer shared a number of pictures from the royal party on her Instagram.

Not going to lie, I am a little upset that I wasn’t invited. That was such as cute party.

Cardi B Shares Pics From Kulture’s Princess Themed Birthday Party was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: