Halle Bailey Wraps Up Filming ‘The Little Mermaid’ With Sweet Instagram Post

Congratulations are in order for singer Halle Bailey, who just wrapped up filming for her role in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Bailey, who is one half of sister singing duo Chloe X Halle, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans on Monday.

“And just like that..that’s a wrap,” the star wrote. “After auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it…”

Halle went on to note that being away from her family for so long during production has “been the toughest experience,” but the actress who is set to play the role of Ariel in the film added that even in times of “self-doubt“ and “loneliness” that she was able to persevere. “This experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be,” she added.

Halle concluded her sweet message with a shoutout to her supportive cast and crew members including British actor Jonah Hauer-King who she called “my friend for an infinite lifetime,” as well as Awkwafina, Melissa McCarthy, and Daveed Diggs amongst others. “I cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood sweat and tears) lol,” she finished. “Thank you sardinia for a wonderful ending!!! xoxo.”

While there hasn’t been an official release date locked in for the highly-anticipated Disney remake, Yahoo News reports the film could release sometime in 2022.

The Do It singer has been overseas filming for The Little Mermaid for months now. The actress’ sister Chloe Bailey gushed about missing her sister “every single day” while she was on set.

“She is overseas killing it, and I’m just so proud of her,” said the 23-year-old during an interview with ET at the BET Awards back in June. “She’s doing her thing over there, and I’m doing my thing over here and I can’t wait to come back together.” “I am more than proud,” Chloe continued. “She is so beautiful every time we FaceTime, I get chills. She will always be my little mermaid.”

Yara Shahidi who is also set to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Peter Pan and Wendy said she spoke with Halle about the process of their roles for the Disney remakes.

“We’ve talked about how crazy the motion capture process is of playing characters where it’s your real-life expression but so much of it is digitized, and it’s such a crazy experience,” Shahidi shared to ET. “But other than the logistics of it — she isn’t the weakest link and she’s not going to let any of us know what is happening in The Little Mermaid. I just love whenever we get to hear updates and, like, she is killing it,” the Grown-ish star added.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

