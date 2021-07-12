The Morning Hustle
Angie Ange’s Big Chop Reveal

If you haven’t noticed, our girl Angie Ang has a new look.  Angie’s hair has been in locs for the past 10 years and she explains why spiritually, she felt like it was time to move on. If you’re looking for a sign to make a big chop, this is your sign.  Hear the story of what happened the day she got her hair cut, her feelings, and more.

