News
HomeNews

Social Media Goes Off On Prince William’s Highly Questionable Support Of Black Soccer Players After Meghan Markle’s Mistreatment

Prince William is being accused of performative activism in the wake of racist cyberbullying attacks against three Black soccer players on England's team given the lack of public support weighed towards his sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty

Prince William probably should have thought twice after tweeting he rebuked the racist cyberbullying attacks against three Black soccer players who missed penalty kicks in a high stakes game against Italy in the European Championship final on Sunday.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour,” Prince William tweeted from the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account.

“It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

While anyone with a sense of intelligence and decency would agree with Prince William statement of support towards players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, it seems interesting given account that the Duke nor the Duchess weighed that same energy towards their own family members, specifically his sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Prince William was expected to make a statement as president of England’s Football Association, but the tweet didn’t go well over well with the members of the public who still remember Meghan’s explosive revelation to Oprah Winfrey that she endured targeted and blatant microaggressions as a member of the royal family.

In response to the cyberbullying the Metro Police Department has opened an investigation into the attacks, according to the Associated Press. Facebook, which owns Instagram announced it would take action to remove the harmful content and encouraged supporters to report and block the offensive language.

“We quickly removed comments and accounts directing abuse at England’s footballers last night and we’ll continue to take action against those that break our rules,” it said in a statement.

Rashford, Sancho, and Saka are the youngest players on England’s team which has gained attention for their support of diversity and social conscience.

But social media wasted no time in pointing out the blatant hypocrisy of racist fans who cheer from the sidelines when they’re victorious and hurl racist threats during a loss.

 

 

As widespread support continued online, the team’s official Twitter handle also backed the players.

“We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game. We stand with our players.”

The team retweeted the official statement from England’s Football Association which reads, “The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media. We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.”

SEE ALSO:

Fox News Found The Time To Bash Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over Prince Philip’s Death

The Royal Family Scrambles To Be Seen In Public With Black People After Meghan Markle’s Interview

Commonwealth Day Service 2020

Twitter Hosts Welcome Party For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Diana

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Hosts Welcome Party For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Diana

Continue reading Twitter Hosts Welcome Party For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Diana

Twitter Hosts Welcome Party For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dominated the headlines again on Sunday with the announcement of the birth of their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana. The ecstatic couple announced the news with a lengthy post on their website Archwell, revealing that their new addition made her debut on Friday. This is the couple's second child, joining her older brother Archie, 2. "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA," the statement reads She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home." During their earth-shattering interview with Oprah earlier this year, the couple remained mum on when their baby would arrive., but did confirm they were expecting a girl. In their birth announcement, they also confirmed the obvious, that Lilibet is named after Prince Harry's grandmother and mother. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the statement continues. The couple also gave a note of thanks for the outpouring of encouragement and support. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting a second child on Valentine's Day on social media. Their daughter's arrival is especially near and dear to their hearts after Meghan shared she experienced a miscarriage last summer. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote in an honest and heartbreaking essay for The New York Times.

Social Media Goes Off On Prince William’s Highly Questionable Support Of Black Soccer Players After Meghan Markle’s Mistreatment  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made…
 7 hours ago
07.12.21
Visual Artist Trap Bob Speaks On Creating Art…
 8 hours ago
07.12.21
Artist Momo Pixel Talks About Giving Herself Her…
 8 hours ago
07.12.21
Social Media Star Addison Rae Out As UFC…
 12 hours ago
07.12.21
Photos
Close