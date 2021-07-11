This Year’s Miami Swim Week Was Full Of Black Girl Magic Thanks To BFYNE And Models of Color Matter

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Black girls ruled the runway at this year’s Miami Swim Week and we are absolutely living for all of this Black girl magic! On Friday, the BFyne Miami Swim Week show partnered with Models of Color Matter (MOCM), a non-profit organization advocating for equity of black and brown models in the fashion industry, to put on a melanated powered fashion show featuring all Black models. Held at the Paraiso Tent in South Beach, the collaboration focused on promoting the beauty of Blackness by casting only Black models to walk the runway while working with hair and makeup teams to celebrate the unique beauty of Black women.

“I’ve done 100s of fashion shows across the globe in over 10 years of my modeling career and I have never had the amount of pride that I had being a part of the Bfyne by Models of Color Matter show,” said Model Renee Bhagwandeen after walking the show. “This was my 1st ever fashion show that was produced by an all-black team that celebrated me! We were treated with dignity and class and the environment and energy of these beautiful powerful women is something I’ll always cherish.”

For the fashion show, the selected models wore pieces from BFyne designer Buki Ade’s Safari collection, a design with textile prints that were inspired by the African sunrises and her passion for life and cultural experiences. The show opened with a video narrated by Buki as she recited her own love letter to Africa and an ode to real women with curves, textured hair, and melanin of all shades. As a Nigerian American, Buki is able to merge the richness of West African influences with the portraits that comprise scenes of everyday living.

Featuring a mix of swim and resort wear in rich yellows, vibrant oranges, luxe tans and browns, greens, whites, and vibrant animal prints, the collection, as Buki describes it, is “intentional.” She explained, “there’s intentionality behind every aspect of each design…a movement with the black woman in mind.”

The show concluded with a parade of Black models showcasing their hair, melanated complexion, and diversity in sizes. “We are committed to creating a safe space for models of color where they feel, seen, heard, and beautiful because they are,” said Nicole Doswell, founder of Models of Color Matter. And with this year’s Swim Week, their mission was achieved.

