Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Tow Truck Driver In Critical Condition After Crash In West Price Hill

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Prayers are going out to the family and friends of the Tow Truck driver that was injured in a crash in West Price Hill.

Via Fox19

According to police, the crash happened in the 4500 block of Rapid Run Pike around 11:50 p.m.

Police said 20-year-old Mahamadou Maiga was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger southbound on Rapid Run Pike where 32-year-old Glenn Ewing was working in the roadway, placing a disabled vehicle on the back of his tow truck.

Ewing was struck by Maiga’s vehicle.

Cincinnati: Tow Truck Driver In Critical Condition After Crash In West Price Hill  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…
 9 hours ago
07.05.21
Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Give Us…
 1 day ago
07.04.21
A July 4th Playlist Of Throwback Jams For…
 1 day ago
07.04.21
Nike Stands By Sha’Carri Richardson After One-Month Suspension…
 2 days ago
07.03.21
Photos
Close