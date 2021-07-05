Cincy
HomeCincy

Two Killed Three People Shot at Smale Riverfront Park at The Banks

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

 

According to WLWT, two people have been killed and three hurt at Smale Riverfront Park at the Banks.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Just before 11:00 pm gunshots were fired into a large crowd gathered as the Independence day celebration downtown was ending on Mahring Way at the Banks Downtown.  One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at the hospital.  Three other victims are being treated at Children’s Hospital and UC Medical Center.

Specific information has not been released about the victims yet but one of the victims is under the age of 18 years old.

If you have any information on this shooting please call crime stoppers at 513-352-3040

The Latest:

2 died 3 hurt

Two Killed Three People Shot at Smale Riverfront Park at The Banks  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Give Us…
 10 hours ago
07.04.21
A July 4th Playlist Of Throwback Jams For…
 21 hours ago
07.04.21
Nike Stands By Sha’Carri Richardson After One-Month Suspension…
 2 days ago
07.03.21
5 items
In Honor of National CROWN DAY, Here are…
 2 days ago
07.03.21
Photos
Close