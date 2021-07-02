Diva’s Daily Dirt: Master P’s Son Hercy Signs $2 Million Endorsement Deal

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Master P’s Son Hercy Signs $2 Million Endorsement Deal

Master P’s son, Hercy Miller just secured a big bag with a $2 Million dollar deal, making him one of the first student athletes to take advantage of the NCAA’s new rule change.

According to reports, the incoming Tennessee State University basketball player signed the $2 Million deal with Web Apps America. Thanks to the NCAA’s new rules, student-athletes will now be able to profit off their own images and likeness. The 19-year-old could be the highest-paid college basketball player in history.

Master P told TMZ, ‘It was a $2 million deal…it’s incredible. This is gonna change the way college athletes want to stay in school. This is a four-year deal.” He added, “I’m proud of my son going to an HBCU — this is like playing in the pros now.”

“Like my dad said, this is a blessing,” Hercy told the outlet. “It feels good [to be a millionaire].

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie Hooking Up?

Are The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie hooking up? According to Page Six, the two were spotted eating dinner together at a very high-end Santa Monica restaurant this past Wednesday (June 30th).

Sources claim the two arrived at different times to avoid being photographed together. An unnamed source told Page Six claimed:

“They’re clearly not trying to hide [their dinner together]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

The Weeknd is starring in and co-developing a new HBO series, The Idol.

