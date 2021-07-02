Gabrielle Union Defends Sha’Carri Richardson After Failed Drug Test

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Track and field superstar Sha’Carri Richardson made headlines after her triumphant win at the women’s 100-meter race at the U.S. track and field trials in Oregon. But it was her heartwarming story that stuck in our minds. Richardson had lost her mother days before the competition but compete in her honor. After sprinting past the competition, she ran into the stands to embrace her grandmother.

Today, the Olympic hopeful is making headlines after failing her drug test, which would invalidate her results, The NYTimes reports. Sha’Carri cryptically tweeted, “I’m human” before news broke.

Richardson appeared on the Today Show to take responsibility for her decisions and revealed she was coping with the loss of her mother. “I was trying to hide my pain,” she said. “It sent me into a state of emotional panic,” she added. “I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time.”

Celebrities like Iman Shumpert and Gabrielle Union have taken to social media to defend the athlete whose skill, bright hair, lashes and nails garnered comparison to Flo Jo.

Because Sha’Carri accepted her one-month suspension on June 28th, if she makes the U.S. Olympic team, she can still qualify to run the 4×100 meter relay.

According to the NYTimes, Richardson will be eligible to return to competition just before the track and field events at the Games begin on July 30.

