Sometimes you’ve just got to laugh at some the insanity that occurs in everyday life, and that’s where our new “Silly Ass News” segment comes in! Allow the fam Angie Ange to make sense of it all while also giving you a few laughs to get your day started with.

We know that by now you’ve heard of the Atlanta woman who robbed her date out of jewelry allegedly worth millions. The young woman spent several hours with him and after sex the man says he felt like he was drugged. When he woke up she was gone and so was the jewelry! She even left the shower running to distract him! Watch the rest of Silly Ass News with Angie Ange now.

Silly Ass News: Atlanta Woman Robs Date + Chicken Nugget Bomb Threat was originally published on themorninghustle.com

