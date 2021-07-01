News
Bill Cosby Reportedly Exploring Legal Options After Conviction Overturned

Cosby and his wife Camille have conferenced with their lawyers and are possibly weighing the option to file a lawsuit against Montgomery County, the county in Pennsylvania where he stood trial.

Source: Michael Abbott / Getty

According to TMZ disgraced comedian and entertainer Bill Cosby is reportedly examining legal options available in response to his release from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction on Wednesday.

Cosby and his wife Camille have conferenced with their lawyers and are possibly weighing the option to file a lawsuit against Montgomery County, the county in Pennsylvania where he stood trial. TMZ says that sources claim Cosby could option a lawsuit for abuse of process, among other unnamed considerations.

Cosby was released on Wednesday in a stunning twist, due to a nonprosecution agreement between Cosby and former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor, where Cosby waived his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination by testifying in a separate civil case brought by Andrea Constand, one of his many accusers. The high court argued that Cosby did so with the expectation that he would not face criminal charges. The ruling also cemented the fact that Cosby is immune from further prosecution in the case.

“Then, years later, Castor’s successor used the damaging evidence Cosby turned over in the civil case to convict him of the same criminal offenses he had previously been induced to believe were off the table,” Justice Kevin Dougherty wrote in his opinion. “I am constrained to agree with the majority that due process does not permit the government to engage in this type of coercive bait-and-switch.”

In response to his release, Cosby exclusively told Black Press USA that Black media outlets have a duty to report the facts–but as we know, facts can be interpreted on a blurred line depending on who you’re speaking to.

“This is an opportunity that the Black Press, the writers, the men, and the women have now an opportunity with great intelligence, with great foresight, with great after sight, not just about Mr. Cosby, it is about what you saw, it is about what you know, and you must tell it, and you must be believed, and you have to put it in a way a level of intelligence,” Cosby insisted.

However, the fallout over Cosby’s release has weighed heavily on his accusers, who say they were traumatized by the news. The announcement proved a triggering point for many survivors of sexual abuse as well.

On social media, users weighed in to inform that although the conviction was overturned, it does not prove that Cosby was not guilty.

 

Bill Cosby's triumphant release from prison on Wednesday stood in stark contrast to his physical appearance as the first photos following his overturned conviction for sexual assault showed the disgraced comedian looking frail and not saying a word. He officially broke his silence in the form of a tweet that doubled down on his repeated insistence that he is innocent. "I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence," Cosby tweeted Wednesday evening. "Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law." Cosby served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence. Images and video of Cosby arriving at his palatial estate in suburban Philadelphia showed the 83-year-old appearing to be subdued, or at least less animated than he previously was during court dates and other public appearances leading up to his conviction in 2018. Cosby had to be helped walking with a person holding each of his arms as he and his representatives and legal team held a brief press conference outside of his home in the town of Cheltenham. While members of the media repeatedly asked Cosby questions, they were all answered by his representatives who said he was exhausted and looking forward to being reunited with his wife and the rest of his family. Aside from waving from his car and holding up a peace sign following the press conference, Cosby remained quiet. Still, the ambiance was one of joy and elation, as evidenced by Cosby and his reps and lawyers exchanging high fives and other forms of congratulations -- a stark contrast from the reaction by his accusers, who described his release and overturned conviction as a miscarriage of justice. Cosby has always maintained his innocence despite admitting under oath during a deposition that he would occasionally use quaaludes to drug women and render them nearly or completely unconscious before he would grope and sexually assault them. A district attorney in Pennsylvania promised Cosby immunity from any criminal prosecution if he was voluntarily deposed. But that district attorney's successor did not honor the agreement and charged Cosby with aggravated sexual assault just days before the 10-year statute of limitations was set to expire. After Cosby's first trial ended with a hung jury, he was retried in a case that included the previously excluded contents from the deposition -- evidence that ultimately helped convict him in 2018. However, after reviewing the case since last December, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the deposition -- which allowed multiple accusers to testify against Cosby in court -- should have never been admitted in court, a decision that immediately overturned the conviction. The ruling ensures that Cosby will not have anymore retrials in the case.

Bill Cosby Reportedly Exploring Legal Options After Conviction Overturned  was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
Close