WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 1, 2021: Bill Cosby is Free — Police Reform — CDC Keeps Mask Guidance

1. Bill Cosby is Free: Comedian’s Sex Assault Conviction Overturned

What You Need To Know:

One of America’s most famous entertainers convicted in one of the country’s most famous sexual assault cases, is a free man.

2. The Clock is Ticking on Police Reform

What You Need To Know:

It’s been more than a year since the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others at the hands of police.

3. Coronavirus Update: Despite Spread of Delta Variant, CDC Keeps Mask Guidance

What We Need To Know:

Despite the rise in new Delta variant cases, officials at the CDC said Wednesday that fully vaccinated people are “safe” from the current variants and do not need to wear masks.

4. What the Cluck? Wing Shortage Explodes Before The 4th

What You Need To Know:

Like Fourth of July fireworks, America’s love of chicken wings is explosive. Many chicken experts have pointed to the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine as the primary source of the wing shortage.

5. How Black Investors Can Enter The Agriculture Game Without Becoming Farmers

What You Need To Know:

Rice, yams, watermelon and okra are all crops that originally entered the United States through the enslaved people taken from Africa over a century ago.

