Diva’s Daily Dirt: Bill Cosby Is Now A Free Man

Bill Cosby Is Now A Free Man

Legendary comedian, actor and philanthropist Bill Cosby has been released from prison on a technicality within a flawed legal system. Cosby was found guilty in 2018 on sexual assault charges and has served three of the 3-to-10-year sentence in a small facility outside off Philadelphia. A seven member Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Mr. Cosby, had been denied a fair trial in 2018.

Cosby’s lawyers confirmed this evening that his client had been released from prison shortly after 2pm and was headed to his home in Philadelphia.

The Battle Of The Real R&B Kings

Verzuz has teamed up with Essence to bring us a major surprise! The music series will have a special showdown Thursday (July 1) with R&B veterans Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat!

Yes honey, tell ya mamas and ya aunties to get ready!

“SURPRISE CELEBRATION!! See y’all THURSDAY!! @bobbybrown vs @KingBobbyBrown,” read the caption of Verzuz’s reveal on IG. “We’re honored to partner with ESSENCE to bring you this special #VERZUZ.” The festivities go down at 8pm ET/5pm PT and it won’t be a show that you will want to miss.

So we’ve got to ask: Who ya’ll got ?

