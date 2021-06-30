Stephen Curry Talks Howard University’s Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic

Over the weekend the Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic was held at one of the world’s most popular golfing destinations, Pebble Beach, California. It’s been two years since Stephen Curry announced his collaboration and support in funding Howard University’s first NCAA Division I golf program. Howard is one of 25 HBCU golf programs involved in this program and Curry shares during an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, how important this mission to create new opportunities for young Black athletes around the country has been. “An opportunity to start something really, really impactful and an amazing experience for these student athletes where you can be at a very iconic place in the game of golf and bring some amazing individuals and groups that want to support the program to elevate the kids’ experiences.”
The inaugural season was a success, ending with Howard University rising senior Gregory Odom Jr. winning the individual title at the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Works Collegiate Championship. Curry has been proud to watch these students reach such accomplishments in a short amount of time. As the program continues to grow all donations are appreciated. Click here to donate.
As a graduate of Winston-Salem State University, having superstars like Stephen Curry and Chris Paul continue to promote and educate the masses on why HBCUs Matter and are important not only to Black People but to all people is greatly appreciated! Checkout some of the photos from the golf classic below.
Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs
1. Lance Gross - HowardSource:Getty 1 of 31
2. Samuel L. Jackson - Morehouse CollegeSource:(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) 2 of 31
3. Anthony Anderson - Howard UniversitySource:TV One 3 of 31
4. Oprah Winfrey - Tennessee State UniversitySource:Getty 4 of 31
5. Kamala Harris - Howard UniversitySource:Getty 5 of 31
6. Ruben Studdard - Alabama A&MSource:Getty 6 of 31
7. Terrence J - North Carolina A&T UniversitySource:Getty 7 of 31
8. K. Michelle - FAMUSource:Getty 8 of 31
9. Michael Strahan - Texas Southern UniversitySource:Women's Empowerment 2018 9 of 31
10. Keshia Knight Pulliam - SpelmanSource:Getty 10 of 31
11. Kym Whitley - Fisk UniversitySource:Kym Whitley 11 of 31
12. Jerry Rice - Mississippi Valley State UniversitySource:Getty 12 of 31
13. Wale - Bowie State UniversitySource:Getty 13 of 31
14. Toni Braxton - Bowie State UniversitySource:Victoria 14 of 31
15. Rick Ross - Albany State UniversitySource:Getty 15 of 31
16. Keenen Ivory Wayans - Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 16 of 31
17. Gladys Knight - Shaw UniversitySource:Getty 17 of 31
18. Lionel Richie - Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 18 of 31
19. Yolanda Adams - TSUSource:Getty 19 of 31
20. David Banner - Southern UniversitySource:Getty 20 of 31
21. Anika Noni Rose - FAMUSource:Getty 21 of 31
22. Wanda Sykes - Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 22 of 31
23. Debbie Allen - Howard UniversitySource:National Kidney Foundation 23 of 31
24. Phylicia Rashad - Howard UniversitySource:Radio One Digital 24 of 31
25. Eva Marcille - Clark Atlanta UniversitySource:Nigel Degraff 25 of 31
26. Common - Florida A&M UniversitySource:instagram.com/akabundji/ 26 of 31
27. Erykah Badu - Grambling State UniversitySource:Getty 27 of 31
28. LaLa - Howard UniversitySource:Starz 28 of 31
29. Diddy - Howard UniversitySource:Getty 29 of 31
30. Spike Lee - Morehouse CollegeSource:Getty 30 of 31
31. Tom Joyner - TuskegeeSource:relam@radio-one.com 31 of 31
