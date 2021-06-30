Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Stephen Curry Talks Howard University’s Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
GOLF: JUN 02 PGA - the Memorial Tournament Practice Round

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Over the weekend the Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic was held at one of the world’s most popular golfing destinations, Pebble Beach, California. It’s been two years since Stephen Curry announced his collaboration and support in funding Howard University’s first NCAA Division I golf program. Howard is one of 25 HBCU golf programs involved in this program and Curry shares during an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, how important this mission to create new opportunities for young Black athletes around the country has been. “An opportunity to start something really, really impactful and an amazing experience for these student athletes where you can be at a very iconic place in the game of golf and bring some amazing individuals and groups that want to support the program to elevate the kids’ experiences.”

The inaugural season was a success, ending with Howard University rising senior Gregory Odom Jr. winning the individual title at the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Works Collegiate Championship. Curry has been proud to watch these students reach such accomplishments in a short amount of time. As the program continues to grow all donations are appreciated. Click here to donate.

As a graduate of Winston-Salem State University, having superstars like Stephen Curry and Chris Paul continue to promote and educate the masses on why HBCUs Matter and are important not only to Black People but to all people is greatly appreciated! Checkout some of the photos from the golf classic below.

Source: HBCU Buzz

RELATED: Howard University Renames College Of Fine Arts After Alumnus Chadwick Boseman

RELATED: NFL & Senior Bowl To Host HBCU Combine

RELATED: Delaware State University Eliminates Student Loan Debt For Over 200 Recent Grads

RELATED: Tom Joyner Discusses How Your Attendance On The Fantastic Voyage Cruise Supports HBCUs [WATCH]

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

31 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

Continue reading Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

One of the greatest academic accomplishments a person can achieve is graduating from college, and that sentiment is even greater when the school of choice is one of many Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the nation. From Alabama A&M and Allen University all the way to Winston-Salem State and Xavier University of Louisiana, you’d be surprised how many people you know and/or look up to that can proudly call themselves a HBCU alumni! To honor the current graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family, check out a handful of famous folk below who represent Historically Black Colleges and Universities in everything they do: MORE HBCU NEWS HERE: [display-posts category="hbcu news" posts_per_page="3"]

Stephen Curry Talks Howard University’s Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Rachel Brooks Is One Of The Black Women…
 11 hours ago
06.30.21
Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Court
 13 hours ago
06.30.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With Oprah To…
 15 hours ago
06.30.21
7 Fancy Cocktail Recipes For The 4th
 18 hours ago
06.30.21
Photos
Close