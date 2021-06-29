The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay Z Challenges Music Lovers On Their Playlist

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Ray McGuire for Mayor Jay-Z Nas Diddy

Ray McGuire for Mayor

Jay Z Challenges Music Lovers On Their Playlist

 

You think your playlist are fire? Well, Jay Z is challenging any and every music lover who thinks his playlist curating game isn’t top tier! The legendary Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame rapper recently sat down with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and explained in great detail just how much Tidal has grown since 2014.

 

 

“I think in the beginning, everything was like super manual. I was making playlists, people were making playlists. We were creating content in-house as we worked on the algorithm. We built and built, and it got really good. And if you play a song now, you can pretty much just let TIDAL fly and I promise you you’re gonna find new music, new amazing music that you’ve never heard before.”

 

“I’ve found so many songs, my playlist game is A++. I challenge anyone out there. I see a lot of people on this call, I’m not gonna call out individual names. I’m definitely, you know, in the top-tier of playlist creators.”

 

“Again, in the beginning, it was a lot of content we were pushing and we did a lot of work with the engineers and now the algorithm has caught up to what we were doing,” he explained. “But we’ll always maintain a human element because that’s where it comes from.

 

 

 

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Congrats To Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels

 

Big congratulations to Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels on their new healthy bundle of joy amid! Safaree shared the news via Instagram:

 

 

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay Z Challenges Music Lovers On Their Playlist  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019
Summer Walker & Omarion Might Have New Music…
 10 hours ago
06.29.21
Coi Leray Is Tired Of Being Body Shamed…
 16 hours ago
06.29.21
Yung Miami
Megan Thee Stallion & Yung Miami Caught Kissing…
 1 day ago
06.28.21
Inside Taraji P. Henson’s 2021 BET Awards Looks…
 2 days ago
06.28.21
Photos
Close