Contests
HomeContests

WIZ KHALIFA Winning Weekend and 101.1 The Wiz

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
WIZ KHALIFA WINNING WEEKEND

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

 

It’s a WIZ KHALIFA Winning Weekend and 101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to see WIZ KHALIFA , Live in concert at LEXINGTON LEGENDS in KY on July 8th . All you have to do is just text the keyword “TAYLORGANG” (all one word) to 24042 THAT’S “T-A-Y-L-O-R-G-A-N-G” to 24042 for your chance to win.  Text club and esign terms may apply. Head to WIZNATION.COM for more details!

 Official Sweepstakes Rules:

No purchase necessary.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the united states residing within the Cincinnati Ohio metropolitan area who are 18 years of age or older unless otherwise specified.  The WIZ KHALIFA Text To Win sweepstakes ends SUNDAY JULY 4TH 2021, 11:59 p.m.  Subject to official rules.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Rachel Brooks Is One Of The Black Women…
 10 hours ago
06.30.21
Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Court
 13 hours ago
06.30.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With Oprah To…
 14 hours ago
06.30.21
7 Fancy Cocktail Recipes For The 4th
 17 hours ago
06.30.21
Photos
Close