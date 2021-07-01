LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s a WIZ KHALIFA Winning Weekend and 101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to see WIZ KHALIFA , Live in concert at LEXINGTON LEGENDS in KY on July 8th . All you have to do is just text the keyword “TAYLORGANG” (all one word) to 24042 THAT’S “T-A-Y-L-O-R-G-A-N-G” to 24042 for your chance to win. Text club and esign terms may apply. Head to WIZNATION.COM for more details!

Official Sweepstakes Rules:

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the united states residing within the Cincinnati Ohio metropolitan area who are 18 years of age or older unless otherwise specified. The WIZ KHALIFA Text To Win sweepstakes ends SUNDAY JULY 4TH 2021, 11:59 p.m. Subject to official rules.

